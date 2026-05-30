Canada exported $14.7M in military goods to Israel in 2025 despite arms permit freeze: Report Global Affairs Canada's report shows 50 export permits utilized for military exports to Israel

Canada exported nearly $14.7 million worth of military goods and technology to Israel in 2025 despite maintaining a policy of not approving new arms export permits that could be used in the Gaza Strip, according to a government report released Friday.

The figures were published in the 2025 Annual Report on Strategic Goods and Technologies by Global Affairs Canada, that provided details on Canadian military exports and export permit activity.

It said Canada exported military goods and technology valued at $14,671,705 to Israel during the 2025 calendar year. Israel ranked among the destinations receiving Canadian-controlled military exports, which totaled approximately $2.05 billion to non-US destinations worldwide.

A total of 50 export permits were utilized for military exports to Israel in 2025, the report noted.

Utilized permits include authorizations issued either in 2025 or in previous years that were used for exports during the reporting period.

"Since January 8, 2024, the Government of Canada has not approved any new arms export permits to Israel that could be used in the conflict in Gaza, and this remains the approach," it said.

The report claimed the information on exports to Israel is consistent with documents previously provided to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.

It argued that Global Affairs Canada's approach has been to refrain from issuing permits and to suspend a limited number of export permits for military items destined for Israel that could be used in the Gaza conflict.

Noting that a judicial review filed in 2024 seeks to challenge military export and brokering permits destined for Israel issued after Oct. 9, 2023, the report also stated that a separate court action alleges that Canada violated domestic and international legal obligations by authorizing arms exports to Israel.

Both cases remained ongoing as of Dec. 31, 2025, according to the report.