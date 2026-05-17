Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: May 17, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including US President Donald Trump saying Iran has “an interest in reaching an agreement” amid nuclear talks; Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi officially assuming office in Baghdad following parliamentary approval; and tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators holding marches across Europe to mark the 78th anniversary of the Nakba.

TOP STORIES

Trump says Iran has 'interest in reaching an agreement'

US President Donald Trump said Iran has “an interest in reaching an agreement” as negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program and the war continue without a resolution.

Trump said he was uncertain whether a deal would soon be reached during a telephone interview with French broadcaster BFMTV.

“I have no idea. If they don't, they're going to have a very bad time. They have an interest in reaching an agreement,” the American president told the BFMTV correspondent in the US.

Iraq’s new prime minister officially assumes duties

Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi officially assumed office, succeeding Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, according to the state news agency.

A handover ceremony was held in Baghdad, where al-Zaidi took charge of his office, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

On May 14, the Iraqi parliament reposed confidence in al-Zaidi and 14 ministers in his Cabinet, while postponing a vote on nine other ministerial posts

Pro-Palestine marches held across Europe to mark Nakba anniversary

Tens of thousands demonstrated across Europe to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, or "Catastrophe," which refers to the displacement of Palestinians during Israel's creation in 1948.

In Stockholm, large crowds gathered in Odenplan Square at the call of several civil society organizations, demanding an immediate end to what they described as Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

In Athens, protesters marched from Eleftheria Park toward the Israeli and US embassies, organized by pro-Palestinian groups and left-wing organizations.

In Paris, demonstrators also took to the streets in support of Palestinians. Speakers included activist Salah Hamouri, who said the situation in the Gaza Strip and the wider region represents a continuation of the Nakba, while some protesters criticized Israel’s participation in international cultural events.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) dismantled an international espionage network working against the country, linked to two separate foreign intelligence services, according to security sources.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford returned home after an extended 11-month deployment that included operations in the Iran war and support for the mission that led to the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying the process for residents of Moldova’s breakaway Transnistria region to obtain Russian citizenship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China from May 19 - 20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Kremlin announced.

Russia claimed that its forces have taken control of two more settlements in Ukraine.

A total of 513 candidates have been elected unopposed ahead of South Korea’s June 3 local elections after running without challengers in their constituencies, according to media reports, citing the election watchdog.

The Israeli army claimed that it killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, a commander of Hamas' military wing.

Six people have been detained after activists unfurled a large Palestinian flag at the Eiffel Tower in Paris during a demonstration marking the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, which is described as the “Great Catastrophe” of 1948.

The Gaza-bound aid mission Sumud land convoy has resumed its journey to break the Israeli-imposed blockade on the Gaza Strip, after having stopped for inspection in Libya's northwestern city of Zliten.

Thailand urged Iran to allow the safe passage of eight Thai-flagged ships stranded at either end of the near-closed Strait of Hormuz, Thai media reported.

Pope Leo XIV approved the creation of a new Vatican commission on artificial intelligence, according to a report by Vatican News.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed strengthening Kyiv’s ability to counter Russian attacks "right now."

One person was killed and another injured in Israeli artillery shelling in southern Lebanon despite the extension of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, according to media reports.

China is set to launch a new crewed space mission in the coming days to transport three astronauts to the Tiangong space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Israeli forces advanced into the southern countryside of Quneitra in Lebanon with seven military vehicles and tanks, searching several homes before later withdrawing, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Yerevan does not need external guarantors to ensure peace with Azerbaijan, said state news agency Armenpress.

The US said it has so far redirected 78 commercial vessels and disabled four others to enforce President Donald Trump's blockade on ships traveling to and from Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun the European leg of his six-day tour with meetings in The Hague, where he held talks with the Dutch royal family and business leaders.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

China, US to reduce tariffs on agreed products as Beijing confirms aircraft deal

China and the US have agreed to reduce tariffs on products of "equal scale” that concern each side, as Beijing confirmed the procurement of aircraft from Washington, according to Chinese state media.

The confirmation came after US President Donald Trump concluded a three-day visit to China.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said Beijing and Washington have agreed to establish a Trade Council to discuss issues, including tariff reductions, investments and bilateral trade.

US energy chief says Hormuz could reopen by end of summer

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the Strait of Hormuz is expected to reopen "sometime this summer at the latest," while warning that the American military could intervene if Iran continues disrupting traffic through the strategic waterway.

Wright said a diplomatic agreement with Iran could emerge “in the next few days” despite strains surrounding the fragile US-Iran ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8 and later extended by US President Donald Trump.

“If Iran continues to hold the world economy hostage, the US military will force the reopening of the Straits of Hormuz, but that's not trivial to do,” said Wright, adding that negotiations remain the preferred option.

UAE minister says decision to leave OPEC, OPEC+ not politically motivated

United Arab Emirates Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail al-Mazrouei said the country’s decision to withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+ was not driven by political reasons and did not reflect any division between the UAE and its partners.

The decision was a sovereign and strategic move taken in line with the UAE’s long-term economic vision, evolving energy capacity and commitment to global energy security, Mazrouei wrote on social media platform X.

Mazrouei said the move was shaped solely by the UAE’s national interests, its responsibility as a reliable energy supplier and its commitment to market stability.