Morning Briefing: May 17, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including US President Donald Trump saying Iran has “an interest in reaching an agreement” amid nuclear talks; Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi officially assuming office in Baghdad following parliamentary approval; and tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators holding marches across Europe to mark the 78th anniversary of the Nakba.
US President Donald Trump said Iran has “an interest in reaching an agreement” as negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program and the war continue without a resolution.
Trump said he was uncertain whether a deal would soon be reached during a telephone interview with French broadcaster BFMTV.
“I have no idea. If they don't, they're going to have a very bad time. They have an interest in reaching an agreement,” the American president told the BFMTV correspondent in the US.
Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi officially assumed office, succeeding Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, according to the state news agency.
A handover ceremony was held in Baghdad, where al-Zaidi took charge of his office, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.
On May 14, the Iraqi parliament reposed confidence in al-Zaidi and 14 ministers in his Cabinet, while postponing a vote on nine other ministerial posts
Tens of thousands demonstrated across Europe to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, or "Catastrophe," which refers to the displacement of Palestinians during Israel's creation in 1948.
In Stockholm, large crowds gathered in Odenplan Square at the call of several civil society organizations, demanding an immediate end to what they described as Israeli war crimes in Gaza.
In Athens, protesters marched from Eleftheria Park toward the Israeli and US embassies, organized by pro-Palestinian groups and left-wing organizations.
In Paris, demonstrators also took to the streets in support of Palestinians. Speakers included activist Salah Hamouri, who said the situation in the Gaza Strip and the wider region represents a continuation of the Nakba, while some protesters criticized Israel’s participation in international cultural events.
China and the US have agreed to reduce tariffs on products of "equal scale” that concern each side, as Beijing confirmed the procurement of aircraft from Washington, according to Chinese state media.
The confirmation came after US President Donald Trump concluded a three-day visit to China.
A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said Beijing and Washington have agreed to establish a Trade Council to discuss issues, including tariff reductions, investments and bilateral trade.
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the Strait of Hormuz is expected to reopen "sometime this summer at the latest," while warning that the American military could intervene if Iran continues disrupting traffic through the strategic waterway.
Wright said a diplomatic agreement with Iran could emerge “in the next few days” despite strains surrounding the fragile US-Iran ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8 and later extended by US President Donald Trump.
“If Iran continues to hold the world economy hostage, the US military will force the reopening of the Straits of Hormuz, but that's not trivial to do,” said Wright, adding that negotiations remain the preferred option.
United Arab Emirates Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail al-Mazrouei said the country’s decision to withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+ was not driven by political reasons and did not reflect any division between the UAE and its partners.
The decision was a sovereign and strategic move taken in line with the UAE’s long-term economic vision, evolving energy capacity and commitment to global energy security, Mazrouei wrote on social media platform X.
Mazrouei said the move was shaped solely by the UAE’s national interests, its responsibility as a reliable energy supplier and its commitment to market stability.
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