16 people killed, 23 rescued after migrant boat carrying 37 undocumented passengers sank May 11 off Pangkor island

Malaysia calls off search, rescue operation for victims of migrant boat tragedy 16 people killed, 23 rescued after migrant boat carrying 37 undocumented passengers sank May 11 off Pangkor island

Malaysian authorities ended a nearly week-long search and rescue operation for victims of a boat capsizing tragedy involving Indonesian migrants in waters off Pulau Pangkor island last week, media reports said Sunday.

At least 16 people were killed, while 23 were rescued after a migrant boat carrying 37 undocumented passengers sank on May 11 off the island, state-run Bernama news agency reported.

Perak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said the operation ended Saturday following no new discoveries in the search area.

“Initial information obtained on the first day of the operation stated that the total number of victims was 37; however, the figure is believed to be inaccurate,” it said in a statement.

The deceased comprised nine men and seven women, whose bodies were sent to hospitals for post-mortem and identification procedures.

The operation also involved cooperation from security agencies, including the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Marine Police Force, as well as fishing communities in the surrounding waters.

The boat, believed to be carrying Indonesian migrants, capsized 8.2 nautical miles from Pulau Pangkor while en route to several destinations in Malaysia.

Malaysia remains a major destination for undocumented migrants from poorer parts of Asia.

Smuggling syndicates frequently exploit sea routes, leading to repeated maritime tragedies, according to authorities.

Thirty-six migrants died when a boat capsized near the Thai-Malaysian coast last November.