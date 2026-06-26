Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 26, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including the US and Gulf states calling for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assuring Gulf allies that any Iran deal will protect their interests, a joint GCC-US ministerial meeting kicking off in Bahrain, recovering energy traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the International Maritime Organization pausing its evacuation plan after a vessel attack off Oman, and an Israeli drone strike killing three people in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire.

TOP STORIES

US, Gulf states call for reopening Strait of Hormuz, reject tolls or attempts to control waterway

The US and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that free, unconditional and unrestricted navigation through the strategic waterway remains essential to regional and global security.

In a joint statement issued after a ministerial meeting in Bahrain, the two sides rejected "any tolls, fees, or attempts to assert control" over the strait and reaffirmed their shared objective of ensuring that Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon.

Rubio says Iran deal must not undermine interests of US Gulf partners

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that any agreement reached with Iran must not come at the expense of Washington's Gulf allies.

Speaking during a meeting with GCC foreign ministers in Bahrain, Rubio said there was "no part of this deal" that would undermine the security, stability or prosperity of US partners in the region, expressing hope that negotiations would produce a deal that is "good, real, verifiable" and fully implemented.

Joint GCC-US ministerial meeting kicks off in Bahrain

A joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United States opened in Bahrain's capital, Manama.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani welcomed the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and praised the resumption of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while stressing the importance of Iran complying with its obligations under the agreement.

Qatari LNG tankers transit Strait of Hormuz as traffic rebounds

Two Qatari liquefied natural gas tankers transited the Strait of Hormuz as maritime traffic continued to recover following the US-Iran peace agreement.

The vessels Bu Samra and Patris passed through the strategic waterway after being stranded in the Gulf for months, with maritime data provider Kpler reporting a steady recovery in commercial shipping through the strait.

IMO pauses Hormuz evacuation plan after vessel attack off Oman

The International Maritime Organization paused its evacuation plan for more than 11,000 stranded seafarers after a cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile in the Gulf of Oman.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the evacuation plan would remain on hold until there is greater clarity about the security situation after the vessel sustained damage to its bridge.

Israeli drone strike kills three in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

An Israeli drone strike killed three people and wounded another after targeting a vehicle in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media.

The strike came despite an ongoing ceasefire and as diplomatic efforts continue under the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

Separately, Lebanese media reported Israeli troops set fire to several homes in the southern town of Ain Arab after ordering residents to evacuate.

NEWS IN BRIEF

The death toll from the back-to-back earthquakes that struck Venezuela's northern coast rose to 235, with more than 4,300 people injured, according to Health Minister Carlos Alvarado.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people following the deadly earthquakes.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged Italy's support for Venezuela and said Rome is coordinating humanitarian assistance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended condolences to Venezuela and said Türkiye stands by the South American nation after the disaster.

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez thanked Erdogan and the Turkish people for what she described as their heartfelt solidarity following the earthquakes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to Venezuela after the deadly earthquakes.

China said it is ready to provide assistance to Venezuela following the disaster.

The UN said it is mobilizing humanitarian assistance and facilitating the deployment of urban search-and-rescue teams to Venezuela.

The head of the UN migration agency called for urgent international support to help Venezuela recover from the earthquakes.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry announced an initial $5 million in humanitarian assistance for Venezuela to support emergency relief operations.

Starlink announced it will provide free satellite internet service through July 25 to customers in earthquake-affected areas of Venezuela.

The US Southern Command said it is coordinating with the State Department and international partners to support relief operations in Venezuela after interim authorities requested assistance.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington will rely on Defense Department assets to support humanitarian operations in Venezuela after speaking with acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

Colombia dispatched a specialized search-and-rescue team to Venezuela to assist earthquake response efforts.

Three people were killed after a wildfire suppression aircraft crashed in Canada's Northwest Territories, with no survivors found at the scene.



French President Emmanuel Macron announced the interception of a suspected Russian shadow fleet tanker near the coast of Sicily.

France activated the highest level of its ORSAN health emergency plan as a severe heat wave continued to grip parts of the country.

Spain recorded 212 heat-related deaths between June 21 and 24, according to official mortality data.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf rejected US claims that Tehran's unfrozen assets would be used to purchase American agricultural products.

A cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile southeast of Oman, damaging the ship's bridge, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations center.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said the alliance will unveil tens of billions of dollars in new defense contracts at next month's summit in Ankara.

The UN voiced alarm over escalating fighting around Sudan's El Obeid, warning that thousands of civilians could be at risk if violence intensifies.

A freight train collided with a passenger train in western Poland, injuring two people, emergency services said.

SPORTS

South Africa reach World Cup knockout stage for first time in history

South Africa reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the country's history after defeating South Korea 1-0 at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico.

The victory secured South Africa's place in the next round at the end of its group-stage campaign.

Elsewhere, Switzerland advanced with a 2-1 win over Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Qatar 3-1, Brazil booked a place in the knockout stage with a 3-0 victory over Scotland, and Morocco progressed after beating Haiti 4-2.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Oil prices erase wartime gains as Hormuz tanker traffic resumes

Oil prices erased wartime gains as easing supply concerns and recovering tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz weighed on crude markets.

International benchmark Brent crude fell more than 1.7% to below $72.50 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate declined about 1.4% to around $69.40.

More than 20 oil tankers carrying roughly 35 million barrels of crude have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Iran agreed to reopen the strategic waterway, according to maritime data provider Kpler.

Separately, two Qatari liquefied natural gas tankers transited the strait Thursday after being stranded in the Gulf for months, signaling a broader recovery in energy shipments through one of the world's most important maritime trade routes. Despite the improvement, Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned that vessels must follow routes designated by Tehran.

Ryanair changes family seating policy after UK regulator probe

Budget airline Ryanair changed its family seating policy following an investigation by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority into charges imposed on parents wishing to sit with their children.

Under the revised policy, parents who do not pay to reserve seats will receive free seat allocations after check-in, although they are likely to be seated toward the rear of the aircraft. Passengers who wish to choose their seats in advance will still be able to do so by paying a reservation fee.

The airline said the change follows scrutiny by the UK regulator, while CEO Michael O'Leary criticized the intervention despite announcing the revised policy.

