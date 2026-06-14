Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 14, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including conflicting signals on a looming US-Iran agreement, with President Donald Trump saying a deal will be signed Sunday; Iran insisting no memorandum will be signed Sunday; and Pakistan expressing optimism that a breakthrough could come within the next 24 hours.

TOP STORIES

Pakistan says peace deal 'closer than ever,' signing expected within 24 hours

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Iran and the US are closer than ever to signing a peace deal, with a deal expected to be finalized within the next 24 hours.

Sharif said negotiations had entered their final stage and expressed optimism about the prospects for a breakthrough.

“We are closer to a peace deal than ever before,” he wrote.

Iran says signing of memorandum of understanding with US ‘will not be tomorrow’

Iran said the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the US will not take place Sunday, but may happen in the coming days.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the Islamabad MoU focuses on ending the war, while the nuclear issue will not be discussed at this stage.

"We will have to wait and see about the exact time of signing the memorandum; although it will not be tomorrow, the possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out," Baghaei added in statements.

Trump says deal with Iran to be signed on Sunday

US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed Sunday, and the Strait of Hormuz will be “open to all” immediately.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, which mediated a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war on Iran in April and has since been involved in negotiations, said a deal could be finalized in the next 24 hours.



NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran will hold funeral procedures for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei between July 4 and 9, Iranian state media reported.

President Vladimir Putin said Russian forces have a strategic advantage in the war with Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his country's new AI Action Plan.

US President Donald Trump will meet Middle East leaders Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, according to media reports, citing an American official.

President Ahmad al-Sharaa denied reports that Syria plans to intervene militarily in neighboring Lebanon.

Hezbollah said that it repelled two Israeli ground incursions and carried out 19 attacks targeting Israeli troops, military vehicles and positions in southern Lebanon using drones, rockets and artillery.

Group favorites Morocco and Brazil failed to get the upper hand and drew 1-1 in their Group C match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the US.

Anthropic was given 90 minutes by the Trump administration to remove its newly released Mythos and Fable artificial intelligence models before facing federal licensing restrictions, Axios reported.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with US President Donald Trump in a call and voiced support for Washington’s efforts to end the war with Iran, according to a statement from the UK government.

Three Palestinians were killed in two Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, a medical source said.

Israel will not withdraw from the so-called “security zone” in southern Lebanon as part of anticipated understandings between the US and Iran, Israeli security sources said.

Viktor Orban, Hungary's former premier who lost power in the April 12 election, was reelected leader of the Fidesz party for another year.

Senior US and Iranian officials are expected to hold a high-level meeting in Switzerland later this week as part of negotiations, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing a source close to the talks.

Hundreds of people gathered in central Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israeli military operations in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

Suspected fighters of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) launched a new deadly attack in a village in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing five civilians with several missing, said authorities.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denied allegations that the country is developing biological weapons, saying Kyiv has never engaged in the development, production or stockpiling of the arms.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 10 Russian mobile operators, internet providers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on 10 Russian mobile operators and internet providers, according to the presidential office.

A statement said the new sanctions target companies that allegedly provide secure communication channels for Russian authorities and internet access in Ukrainian-occupied territories for entities serving Moscow.

Internet providers, satellite operators and firms broadcasting Russian television channels are also included in the sanctions package.



Canada, Ireland agree on new framework to boost trade, investment, security cooperation.

Canada and Ireland agreed to deepen cooperation on trade, investment, security and technology, following talks in Dublin between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

The two leaders said in a statement that the framework would help "deepen bilateral cooperation, strengthen economic resilience, enhance long-term competitiveness, and advance shared strategic interests."

The agreement comes ahead of Ireland's presidency of the Council of the EU, which begins July 1.