Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 1, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa focused on sanctions relief and reconstruction efforts, Iran saying talks and message exchanges with the US remain ongoing, and French President Emmanuel Macron warning that "nothing justifies" the ongoing escalation in southern Lebanon.

TOP STORIES

Trump, al-Sharaa discuss sanctions relief, Syria’s reconstruction in phone call

US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa discussed efforts to support Syria’s recovery, reconstruction and regional stability during a phone call, according to the Syrian presidency.

Al-Sharaa told Trump that lifting the remaining sanctions on Syria would represent a fundamental step toward enabling the country’s economic recovery and reconstruction, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.

Trump, in turn, stressed the importance of preserving stability and supporting Syria’s recovery and rebuilding efforts, it said.

Iran says talks, message exchanges with US still ongoing

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said talks and exchanges of messages between Tehran and Washington remain ongoing.

In statements carried by state television, Araghchi said no final conclusions should be drawn until the discussions produce “clear and tangible results.”

“Everything being said now is speculation and should not be taken seriously,” he added.

Macron says 'nothing justifies' escalation in southern Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron said that “nothing justifies” the ongoing escalation in southern Lebanon, as tensions continue to rise in the region.

“Nothing justifies the major escalation currently underway in southern Lebanon. France will continue its support for the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore state sovereignty and the country's territorial integrity,” Macron said on the US social media platform X.

His remarks came as the Israeli army has continued its daily attacks across Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 which was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed over 3,370 people and wounded more than 10,000 others.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Egypt called on the UN Security Council to take urgent action to halt Israel’s military escalation and ground incursions in Lebanon, warning that the continued assault risks plunging the region into further instability.

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Lebanon on Monday, diplomatic sources told Anadolu.

Trump names US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack as special presidential envoy to Syria and Iraq.

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli strikes targeting towns and villages across southern Lebanon in the latest violations of an ongoing ceasefire, according to Lebanese authorities and media.

Israeli forces staged new incursions into Quneitra and Daraa in southern Syria in the latest violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty.

Israeli occupiers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem under police protection amid Palestinian warnings of "Judaization" plans.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Shmuel Ben Ezra as head of Israel's National Security Council, replacing Tzachi Hanegbi, who was removed from the post in October 2025.

Four Israelis were injured when an explosive drone from Lebanon hit the settlement of Beit Hillel in the Galilee region of northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

One Palestinian was killed and eight others injured by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha to 33 people, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

A senior Iranian official denied reports claiming that President Masoud Pezeshkian had resigned.

Iran's parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said that Tehran will not accept any deal with Washington unless it ensures that “the rights of the Iranian people are secured.”

Russia said a Ukrainian drone targeted the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), a day after a similar claim by Moscow, which was denied by Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a deepening shortage of antimissile systems, saying the US focus on the Iran conflict had contributed to supply gaps that were leaving Ukraine increasingly vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile strikes.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said his country is unlikely to meet NATO's target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense, despite commitments made as a member of the alliance.

The current outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo has created a “deeply alarming” situation as well as anxiety among populations due to major constraints that hinder a response, the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.

Turkish midfielder Arda Guler was named the UEFA Champions League’s Revelation of the Season for the 2025/26 campaign, while Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia received the competition’s Player of the Season award.

Polls opened in Colombia as 40 million voters chose President Gustavo Petro's successor.

South Africa’s national football team Bafana Bafana failed to travel to Mexico ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match after some team members did not receive their visas, officials revealed.

Kenya's interior Cabinet secretary said that CCTV footage from the deadly Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire showed students deliberately setting the blaze, days after eight students were arrested in connection with the tragedy that killed 16 schoolgirls.

More than 780 people were detained across France, including 283 in Paris, after violent clashes erupted when thousands poured onto the streets following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League final victory, authorities said.

Singapore launched a nationwide movement to help families foster healthy digital habits in children by reducing their screen time.

World-renowned rapper Kanye West performed in Istanbul for the first time, drawing a mammoth crowd of some 118,000 fans to Ataturk Olympic Stadium in one of the year’s biggest music events.



BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Iran resumes gas production at 3 South Pars offshore platforms after wartime disruption

Iran resumed gas production at three offshore platforms in the South Pars gas field after disruptions caused by damage to onshore processing facilities by US-Israeli attacks, the state news agency IRNA said.

Touraj Dehqani, chief executive of the Pars Oil and Gas Company, said the restoration of production capacity at the giant gas field was progressing steadily despite recent disruptions.

“The recovery of rich gas production and processing capacity in this shared field is moving forward in a favorable manner,” Dehqani said, attributing the progress to “the technical capabilities of oil industry specialists, integrated production management and maximum use of existing capacities.”

“Three offshore South Pars platforms have so far returned to the production cycle,” he added.

Australia will purchase 3 second-hand nuclear-powered submarines under revised AUKUS deal

All three of the nuclear-powered submarines Australia will receive under the AUKUS military deal will be second-hand, Defense Minister Richard Marles said, touting the significant savings under the revised deal.

Under the original deal signed in 2021, Australia was expected to receive at least two used and one new Virginia-class submarine, public outlet the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Marles, however, told reporters that under the revised deal, Australia will now purchase only second-hand Virginia-class submarines from the US.

The joint US-UK-Australia statement described the change as a mutual streamlining "simplifying supply-chain management, operational and maintenance requirements, and maximizing cost efficiencies."

