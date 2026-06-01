French navy intercepts sanctioned tanker linked to Russia: French president

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that the French Navy intercepted a tanker under international sanctions traveling from Russia, describing the operation as part of efforts to enforce sanctions and uphold maritime law.

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Macron said on the US social media company X that the tanker, identified as the Tagor, was boarded by French naval forces in the Atlantic Ocean.

“The French Navy intercepted yesterday morning a new tanker under international sanctions coming from Russia: the Tagor,” he stated.

He added that the operation was conducted on the high seas with support from several partners, including the UK, and was carried out “in strict compliance with the law of the sea.”

The French president said Paris remained fully committed to enforcing international sanctions.

“It is unacceptable that ships circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years,” he stressed.

He further warned that vessels operating outside established maritime rules pose broader risks.

“These ships, which do not respect the most basic rules of maritime navigation, also constitute a threat to the environment and to the safety of all,” Macron said.