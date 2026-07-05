Morning Briefing: July 5, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including Donald Trump reaffirming his “readiness” to help end the Russia-Ukraine war in a phone call with Vladimir Putin, saying the US gave Iran “a week off” for funeral proceedings of its late supreme leader amid stalled nuclear talks, and revealing that Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House that could take place as early as next week, though scheduling may be affected by Trump’s upcoming visit to Türkiye for the NATO summit in Ankara.

TOP STORIES

Russia says Trump 'reaffirmed readiness' to help end Ukraine war in phone call with Putin

Moscow said late Saturday that US President Donald Trump "reaffirmed his readiness" to facilitate an end to the war in Ukraine and the search for peaceful solutions during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said in media commentary that Putin and Trump had a "businesslike and highly constructive" one-hour and 25-minute "frank" discussion on current bilateral and international issues.

Ushakov said Putin and Trump touched on the topic of a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly in light of Trump's participation in the upcoming NATO summit in the Turkish capital of Ankara on July 7-8.

"The US president reaffirmed his readiness to facilitate a swift end to hostilities and the search for peaceful solutions to the crisis," Ushakov said, noting that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will continue their mediation efforts and are prepared to visit Moscow at a convenient time.

Trump says US gave Iran 'a week off' for funeral of Iran's late supreme leader amid stalled talks

US President Donald Trump said on Friday evening that Tehran is eager to settle with Washington, adding that the US had paused negotiations to allow for the slain former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral processions, which officially began in Iran.

Speaking at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, known as America 250, Trump touted the country's military record.

"We created the strongest and most powerful military. We won two world wars," he said, claiming that the Cold War had left America's enemies “in the depths of history.”

Trump says Netanyahu asked for meeting at White House

US President Donald Trump told Axios on Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked him for a meeting at the White House and it could take place as early as next week.

"We get along very good. (Netanyahu) knows who the boss is," Trump said in a brief phone interview.

This would be the first meeting between the two leaders since their February Situation Room meeting, when Netanyahu presented his plan for a joint war against Iran.

An Israeli official said next week could be too soon because of Trump's trip to Türkiye for the NATO summit on July 7-8, saying the meeting “might take place the week after."

NEWS IN BRIEF

Ukraine on Saturday denied claims that Russian forces had captured the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's General Staff spokesman told the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper.

The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela last month has risen to 2,954, while 16,592 people are injured, the Communication and Information Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said Russia and the United States, "as the two largest nuclear powers," share a responsibility for global security.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues over the phone, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Saturday.

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government vowed Saturday to respond "with unprecedented determination and force" to any attempt to target Saudi Arabia or violate Yemen's sovereignty, following threats from Yemen's Houthi group.

Celebrations swept across Egypt on Friday evening after the national football team reached the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history, defeating Australia on penalties in the Round of 32.

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday awarded medals of heroism to foreign search and rescue teams working in the country after the earthquake.

Türkiye is of vital importance to NATO’s security and is also playing a growing role as a stable regional anchor, a former top German general said on Friday ahead of next week's NATO summit in Ankara.

Thai archaeologists have discovered two ancient Indian gold rings, believed to be between 1,900 and 2,100 years old, during a dig in the country's central Phetchaburi province, state media reported on Saturday.

Ukraine claimed Saturday that its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have disabled 42.74% of the country's oil refining capacity as of early July.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Saturday said the Strait of Hormuz "is not a stage for extra-regional powers to display military force," warning against "any military activity" in the key waterway.

Ukraine attacked an oil terminal at the Port of St. Petersburg overnight, Russian officials claimed Saturday.

Thousands of mourners gathered at Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday as week-long funeral rites for the country's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei got underway.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo surpassed 1,500 on Friday after more than 40 new infections were reported, official data showed, as response and surveillance measures continue.

US officials tried to warn Iran this spring that they were concerned Israel might assassinate Iranian negotiators during talks, the New York Post reported Friday, citing two US officials.

Seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, while the bodies of nine other victims were recovered from beneath the rubble, Gaza's Health Ministry said Saturday.

Britain and France announced late Friday that they are prepared to deploy a multinational military mission to secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, despite repeated warnings from Iran against a foreign presence in the strategic waterway.

A total of 1,174 Sudanese citizens voluntarily returned home from Egypt as part of Sudan's ongoing repatriation efforts for nationals wishing to return from abroad.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday that Kyiv can count on Berlin’s continued support, especially as Ukraine seeks to reinforce its air defenses amid intensified Russian attacks.

Pope Leo XIV traveled on Saturday to the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, using a highly symbolic visit to one of Europe's main migration gateways to press European and US leaders to respond to migration with solidarity rather than deterrence.

More than 350 tons of oil products and fuel emulsion spilled into Kyiv's Kyrylivske Lake after a gas station was hit in a Russian attack, Ukraine's Economy Ministry said on Saturday.

ECONOMY & TECHNOLOGY

Pakistan prepares to welcome TPAO seismic vessels this fall

Pakistan expects Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO)'s seismic survey vessels to arrive in September or October as the Turkish state-owned company advances preparations for exploration activities under recently signed hydrocarbon agreements, Petroleum Minister Pervaiz Malik said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Türkiye-Pakistan Business Forum in Istanbul, Malik said Pakistan continues to import significant volumes of LNG each year to meet its energy needs, while the country's proven oil reserves stand at around 240 million barrels and daily oil production remains limited to about 65,000 barrels.

Emphasizing that energy demand is expected to rise rapidly as Pakistan moves onto a higher growth trajectory, Malik said: " As the country pivots and focuses on building its manufacturing sector, we hope that energy intensity will continue to grow. This is the kind of opportunity that Pakistan's hydrocarbon and energy sector offers to investors willing to come to the country.”

Turkish firm plans up to 20 small modular nuclear reactors with US partner

Turkish conglomerate IC Holding is working toward deploying up to 20 small modular reactors, or SMRs, in Türkiye and the wider region under a strategic partnership with US-based ARC Clean Technology, IC Nuclear Technology Chair Murad Bayar said.

Speaking at the 12th Nuclear Power Plants Summit (NPPES) in Istanbul on June 30-July 1, Bayar said IC's long-term plans include up to 10 reactors in Türkiye, with a wider regional total that could reach 20.

"Our goal is to establish an engineering and industrial ecosystem around reactor technology in Türkiye," Bayar said.

IC Nuclear Technology is working with ARC Clean Technology on sodium-cooled 4th-generation reactor technology, covering technical, economic and regulatory feasibility studies, localization, licensing preparation, supply chain development and commercialization.

UK, Italy and Japan seal $6.1 billion deal for next-generation fighter jet

The UK, Italy and Japan have signed a £4.6 billion (about $6.1 billion) contract to advance the development of a next-generation stealth fighter jet.

The deal marks “a key milestone” for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), which aims to produce a sixth-generation combat aircraft targeted for service entry in 2035, the British government said in a statement.

“The GCAP fighter jet will work alongside Typhoons, F-35s and autonomous systems as part of a next-generation Royal Air Force,” the statement said. “The aircraft will use complex digital engineering, AI and ground-breaking technologies to be the most advanced fighter jet flown by the RAF.”