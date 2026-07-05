Morning Briefing: July 5, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including Donald Trump reaffirming his “readiness” to help end the Russia-Ukraine war in a phone call with Vladimir Putin, saying the US gave Iran “a week off” for funeral proceedings of its late supreme leader amid stalled nuclear talks, and revealing that Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House that could take place as early as next week, though scheduling may be affected by Trump’s upcoming visit to Türkiye for the NATO summit in Ankara.
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Moscow said late Saturday that US President Donald Trump "reaffirmed his readiness" to facilitate an end to the war in Ukraine and the search for peaceful solutions during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said in media commentary that Putin and Trump had a "businesslike and highly constructive" one-hour and 25-minute "frank" discussion on current bilateral and international issues.
Ushakov said Putin and Trump touched on the topic of a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly in light of Trump's participation in the upcoming NATO summit in the Turkish capital of Ankara on July 7-8.
"The US president reaffirmed his readiness to facilitate a swift end to hostilities and the search for peaceful solutions to the crisis," Ushakov said, noting that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will continue their mediation efforts and are prepared to visit Moscow at a convenient time.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday evening that Tehran is eager to settle with Washington, adding that the US had paused negotiations to allow for the slain former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral processions, which officially began in Iran.
Speaking at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, known as America 250, Trump touted the country's military record.
"We created the strongest and most powerful military. We won two world wars," he said, claiming that the Cold War had left America's enemies “in the depths of history.”
US President Donald Trump told Axios on Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked him for a meeting at the White House and it could take place as early as next week.
"We get along very good. (Netanyahu) knows who the boss is," Trump said in a brief phone interview.
This would be the first meeting between the two leaders since their February Situation Room meeting, when Netanyahu presented his plan for a joint war against Iran.
An Israeli official said next week could be too soon because of Trump's trip to Türkiye for the NATO summit on July 7-8, saying the meeting “might take place the week after."
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ECONOMY & TECHNOLOGY
Pakistan expects Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO)'s seismic survey vessels to arrive in September or October as the Turkish state-owned company advances preparations for exploration activities under recently signed hydrocarbon agreements, Petroleum Minister Pervaiz Malik said on Saturday.
Speaking at the Türkiye-Pakistan Business Forum in Istanbul, Malik said Pakistan continues to import significant volumes of LNG each year to meet its energy needs, while the country's proven oil reserves stand at around 240 million barrels and daily oil production remains limited to about 65,000 barrels.
Emphasizing that energy demand is expected to rise rapidly as Pakistan moves onto a higher growth trajectory, Malik said: " As the country pivots and focuses on building its manufacturing sector, we hope that energy intensity will continue to grow. This is the kind of opportunity that Pakistan's hydrocarbon and energy sector offers to investors willing to come to the country.”
Turkish conglomerate IC Holding is working toward deploying up to 20 small modular reactors, or SMRs, in Türkiye and the wider region under a strategic partnership with US-based ARC Clean Technology, IC Nuclear Technology Chair Murad Bayar said.
Speaking at the 12th Nuclear Power Plants Summit (NPPES) in Istanbul on June 30-July 1, Bayar said IC's long-term plans include up to 10 reactors in Türkiye, with a wider regional total that could reach 20.
"Our goal is to establish an engineering and industrial ecosystem around reactor technology in Türkiye," Bayar said.
IC Nuclear Technology is working with ARC Clean Technology on sodium-cooled 4th-generation reactor technology, covering technical, economic and regulatory feasibility studies, localization, licensing preparation, supply chain development and commercialization.
The UK, Italy and Japan have signed a £4.6 billion (about $6.1 billion) contract to advance the development of a next-generation stealth fighter jet.
The deal marks “a key milestone” for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), which aims to produce a sixth-generation combat aircraft targeted for service entry in 2035, the British government said in a statement.
“The GCAP fighter jet will work alongside Typhoons, F-35s and autonomous systems as part of a next-generation Royal Air Force,” the statement said. “The aircraft will use complex digital engineering, AI and ground-breaking technologies to be the most advanced fighter jet flown by the RAF.”
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