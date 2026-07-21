Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 21, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including Andy Burnham becoming the new UK prime minister, Saudi Arabia vowing measures to protect vessels after a Houthi declaration of a maritime blockade, and Iran saying it received proposals from mediators to de-escalate with US.



TOP STORIES



Andy Burnham becomes new UK prime minister



Labour Party leader Andy Burnham became the new British prime minister, replacing Keir Starmer who completed barely two years in office.

In his meeting with King Charles at the Buckingham Palace, Burnham was asked to form a new government.

He became the UK's seventh prime minister in just over a decade, and named his ministerial team.

The former Manchester mayor appointed John Healey as the new chancellor, while Ed Miliband was named foreign secretary and Wes Streeting defense secretary in the new Cabinet.

Earlier, Starmer made his final speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street, and said: "My work is done."

He wished his successor Burnham "every success," and thanked Downing Street staff and his wife Victoria for their support.



Saudi Arabia vows ‘necessary measures’ to protect vessels after Houthi declaration of maritime blockade

Saudi Arabia said it would take "all necessary measures" under international law to protect its vessels following the Houthi group’s declaration of a maritime navigation ban targeting the kingdom.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the kingdom “strongly condemns” what it called the “military spokesman of the terrorist Houthi militia” saying that Riyadh was blockading the Yemeni people, as well as the group’s announcement of a maritime navigation ban against Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said the kingdom’s position “aims to establish peace in Yemen and end the suffering of the Yemeni people.”

“Saudi Arabia has supported UN efforts to achieve peace in Yemen over recent years, including the roadmap approved by the Yemeni government,” the statement said.



Iran says it received proposals from mediators to de-escalate with US

Iran said it has received proposals from mediators aimed at de-escalating tensions and is reviewing them, while reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy amid an exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press briefing that mediators are working to prevent further escalation and have conveyed proposals to Tehran.

“We have received the proposals through mediators, but will not discuss their details at this stage,” Baqaei said.

He said Iran's diplomatic corps continues to carry out its responsibilities alongside the country's armed forces.

Meanwhile, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Islamabad, and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir.

Sources told Anadolu that Momeni is expected to discuss with Pakistani leadership a joint de-escalation proposal by Pakistan and Qatar to end hostilities with the US.



NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain with missile and drone strikes, including a Patriot air defense system, radar installations and communications facilities, as Iran widened its military campaign across the Gulf.

The US State Department issued a worldwide caution advisory for American citizens, warning that heightened tensions in the Middle East could lead to unexpected security developments, travel disruptions and possible threats to US interests abroad.

Nearly 100 US service members were injured in a series of Iranian airstrikes targeting military bases across the Middle East this month, US officials said.

A tanker reported being struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said.

Two Syrian children were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians in the southern province of Daraa.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 remained missing after severe flash floods struck Afghanistan's eastern Nuristan province.

France called on the EU to stop importing products from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The UN warned against the "escalating" Israeli occupiers' attacks on Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank, saying the violence has continued to cause casualties, property damage and displacement.

Palestinian group Hamas named senior member Khalil al-Hayya as head of its political bureau, succeeding Yahya Sinwar who was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in October 2024.



BUSINESS & ECONOMY

US imposes additional 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods

The US announced that it is imposing additional 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods, saying the action is intended to respond to Canada’s "discriminatory" treatment of American products.

A White House fact sheet said President Donald Trump signed three proclamations to impose the additional tariffs, arguing that the measures are designed to offset the burden and disadvantage on US commerce and level the playing field for American exports including cars, alcohol and dairy.

Each proclamation imposes a 50% tariff on a different set of Canadian imports covering products ranging from wine to hockey sticks to cement.



Yemen announces resumption of oil exports after nearly 4-year suspension

The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council announced the resumption of oil exports after they were suspended in 2022 amid the conflict with the Houthi group.

In an address broadcast by state-run Yemen TV, Rashad al-Alimi said the government is working to “resume oil exports by all available means," starting Monday.

He said export revenues would be allocated to support the state budget, pay public sector salaries, improve essential services, and promote economic stability.