Rights group says it urged federal prosecutor to refer case to examining judge and take urgent measures

Hind Rajab Foundation files complaint in Belgium against Israeli soldier over Gaza war crimes Rights group says it urged federal prosecutor to refer case to examining judge and take urgent measures

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) said Monday it filed an urgent criminal complaint with Belgium's Federal Prosecutor against an Israeli soldier it alleges was identified at the Tomorrowland music festival.

According to the legal advocacy group, the complaint concerns war crimes committed during Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip between 2023 and 2024.

The HRF said the suspect is believed to still be on Belgian territory and urged prosecutors to take immediate measures to prevent the individual from leaving the country while judicial authorities assess the case.

The foundation said it requested that the federal prosecutor refer the matter without delay to an examining judge, and take the necessary investigative and preventive measures.

It argued that the suspect's presence in Belgium provides a jurisdictional basis under Article 14/10 of the Belgian Code of Criminal Procedure to investigate alleged international crimes committed abroad.

According to the HRF, evidence it collected indicates the suspect served in an Israeli military unit deployed in Gaza City and Rafah between October 2023 and November 2024.

The HRF said civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, commercial properties, public offices and educational facilities were systematically destroyed using armored vehicles, military bulldozers and controlled demolitions.

It said it submitted evidentiary material concerning the suspect's military service, deployment, unit affiliation and alleged connection to the operations described in the complaint.

The group also referred to an earlier case linked to the Tomorrowland festival. It said that in July 2025, along with the Global Legal Action Network it filed a complaint in Belgium against two Israeli soldiers who were attending the festival.

The foundation said the Belgian federal police detained and questioned the two individuals before releasing them.

Israel killed 73,000 people and caused destruction to 90% of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip over a two-year period before a ceasefire in October 2025. Israeli violations of the truce, however, continue unabated.