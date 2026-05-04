Event to feature more than 200 new product launches, with Turkish defense firms including Baykar, Aselsan, Roketsan showcasing their latest technologies

Major defense, tech event SAHA Istanbul to launch with record-setting defense industry showcase Event to feature more than 200 new product launches, with Turkish defense firms including Baykar, Aselsan, Roketsan showcasing their latest technologies

Fair aims to generate at least $8B in export contracts, with 164 signing ceremonies planned

More than 140 official delegations, over 800 official delegation members, representatives of more than 200 commercial procurement delegations set to attend

The SAHA 2026 International Defence, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair, organized by SAHA Istanbul, Türkiye’s and Europe’s largest defense, aviation and space industry cluster, will open its doors Tuesday at the Istanbul Expo Center.

SAHA 2026, with Anadolu as its global communications partner, will be held this Tuesday through Saturday at the Istanbul Expo Center.

Held across a total indoor and outdoor area of 400,000 square meters (4.3 million square feet), SAHA 2026 will allocate 20,000 square meters (about 215,300 square feet) to outdoor exhibition space, making it one of the largest events of its kind to date. More than 1,700 companies, including 263 international firms, over 200,000 members of the public, and more than 30,000 industry professionals from more than 120 countries are expected to attend.

More than 30,000 business to business (B2B) meetings planned as part of the fair are set to transform the event from a showcase into a direct platform for business development, supply chain matching, and strategic partnerships.

Export contracts expected to reach at least $8B

SAHA 2026 will also host 203 new product launches and 164 signing ceremonies – nearly three times the export-oriented agreements signed at the previous fair, highlighting the event’s growing economic impact.

The export contract volume, which reached $6.2 billion at SAHA 2024, is targeted to rise to at least $8 billion at SAHA 2026.

Participation from Europe, the US, and Canada will stand out, while many companies, company representatives, official delegations, commercial delegations, and visitors from four continents will gather at SAHA 2026.

A large number of high-tech and game-changing new products will meet the global ecosystem for the first time at SAHA 2026. Türkiye’s latest autonomous vehicles developed in the fields of unmanned ground vehicles and rovers will also demonstrate their capabilities on special tracks prepared for the event.

Naval platforms will also be opened to visitors during the fair. Turkish Naval Forces vessels, particularly the TCG Anadolu, known as the world’s first military drone carrier, will be stationed at Atakoy Marina and Sarayburnu Port. Domestic unmanned naval vehicles will also be displayed at Atakoy Marina. May 9 has been designated as public day at SAHA 2026.

Turkish defense industry to present new products

Several technologies will be displayed for the first time at SAHA 2026. Baykar’s nationally and originally developed MIZRAK smart loitering munition, distinguished with its range exceeding 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and AI-supported autonomous capabilities, will be unveiled at the fair. Baykar’s K2 Kamikaze UAV and Sivrisinek loitering munition will also be displayed for the first time at SAHA 2026.

ASELSAN will bring together five new products and new versions of six products with the global defense ecosystem at SAHA 2026. During the fair, the company will introduce new strike capabilities for the Turkish Blue Homeland, different technologies that will add new capabilities to the Steel Dome air defense system, and new systems set to be game changers in air assault.

The ALKA-KAPLAN HYBRID Directed Energy Weapon System Platform, developed in cooperation between Roketsan and FNSS and known popularly as a “laser weapon,” will be presented at SAHA 2026 with additional capabilities. Roketsan’s newest and most advanced technology products will also be introduced at the fair.

STM will display its air and naval systems developed for the needs of the modern battlefield for the first time at SAHA 2026. Among the national technologies the company will highlight are the Long-Range Kamikaze UAV, a new version of the fixed-wing ALPAGU kamikaze UAV equipped with advanced capabilities, increased range and payload capacity, an Interceptor UAV System that brings an innovative approach to air defense, and a Mini Reconnaissance-Surveillance System designed to provide real-time intelligence and data flow.

More than 140 official delegations to attend

More than 140 official delegations, over 800 official delegation members, and representatives of more than 200 commercial procurement delegations will take part in the fair. The participation of more than 25 foreign ministers and many senior military officials is also expected to further strengthen the event’s international visibility and strategic impact.

The program will include 17 international panels, four “Space Talks” sessions and keynote speeches, where the future of defense technologies, security architecture, industrial transformation, and new cooperation models will be discussed comprehensively.

High-level visits to the fair will be made by delegations headed by many heads of state, government ministers, chiefs of General Staff, and force commanders. The aim is to develop international cooperation through one-on-one meetings with participating companies.

One of the main themes of SAHA 2026 this year will be the investment ecosystem. International investment funds, financial institutions, and strategic investors, as well as companies under the NATO Innovation Fund and NATO DIANA Program, will take part in the fair.

The event will support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in accessing global markets, securing financing and integrating into international cooperation networks.

The second major thematic focus of the fair will be the space ecosystem. Space technologies will become more visible through the Space Pavilion and the specially designed Space Dome area to be established as part of SAHA 2026.

*Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu