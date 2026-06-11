Premier says final agreement must include removal of enriched material, dismantling of enrichment infrastructure

Israel’s Netanyahu discusses Iran memorandum with Trump Premier says final agreement must include removal of enriched material, dismantling of enrichment infrastructure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to US President Donald Trump Thursday about an agreement being developed with Iran to begin negotiations.

The Prime Minister's Office said the two leaders discussed “the memorandum of understanding taking shape with Iran for entering negotiations,” according to a statement carried by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

“Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the prime minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump's commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, restrictions on missile production and the cessation of Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region,” it added.

Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the likelihood of approval by Iran's highest decision-making authorities was “relatively high” after the US “accepted” a proposed Iranian text for an agreement.

Earlier, Israel’s Channel 12 said Israeli officials were caught off guard by Trump's post on his Truth Social platform that he canceled strikes on Iran late Thursday.

The outlet said Netanyahu was briefed on Trump's announcement while attending a Cabinet meeting.

CNN, citing an Israeli source, said Trump's suggestion of an imminent agreement with Iran surprised Netanyahu, who was in the middle of a security discussion about Tehran.

“Israel was not aware of any impending agreement with Iran or of any approval to an agreement,” the source added.

Trump said early Thursday that he had canceled planned strikes on Iran for Thursday evening.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others,” he added.

He noted that “the Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized -- Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.”

US forces carried out a second day of strikes Thursday against multiple targets in Iran, following the downing of an Apache helicopter above the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), for its part, said 18 major US military targets had been struck at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and a base hosting American fighter jets in Jordan.

The latest escalation has heightened regional tensions following US strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic.