Concerns include dwindling US air defense missile stocks, risk of wider regional war, according to New York Times

Trump pauses plans for major escalation against Iran: Report Concerns include dwindling US air defense missile stocks, risk of wider regional war, according to New York Times

US President Donald Trump has paused plans for now to sharply escalate military operations against Iran amid concerns about dwindling American air defense missile stocks, the New York Times reported Saturday.

The decision followed a meeting Friday with senior advisers and Cabinet officials, it said.

Military officials warned that renewed major combat operations could dangerously deplete Patriot interceptors and other munitions needed to protect US troops and bases in the Middle East.

The Trump administration is also concerned that further escalation could trigger heavier Iranian retaliation, alienate Gulf allies and worsen global energy and refugee crises, according to the newspaper.