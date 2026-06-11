Iran’s approval of US deal ‘relatively high’ after Washington ‘accepts’ Tehran's proposed agreement text: Media Fars report suggests draft deal could receive backing from Iran's top decision-making bodies

Iran’s approval of a proposed agreement with the US is “relatively high” after Washington “accepted” a text put forward by Tehran, the Fars News Agency said Thursday.

“Given that the United States has accepted Iran’s proposed text, the likelihood of the agreement being approved by Tehran’s highest decision-making authorities is relatively high,” the agency said.

The report came hours after US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled planned strikes against Iran on Thursday evening.

“Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others,” he said on Truth Social.

He noted that “the Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized -- Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.”

US forces carried out a second day of strikes against multiple targets in Iran on Thursday following the downing of an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), for its part, said 18 major US military targets had been struck at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and a base hosting American fighter jets in Jordan.

The latest escalation has heightened regional tensions following US strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime.