Spokeswoman says Tehran wants to 'make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows'

Iran 'very much continues to talk' to US: White House Spokeswoman says Tehran wants to 'make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows'

Iran continues to communicate with the US and has expressed interest in reaching a nuclear agreement despite recent US military strikes, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

Asked whether negotiations with Tehran were at a standstill or had effectively ended, Leavitt said President Donald Trump had told her that diplomatic contacts remain active.

"Well, I've spoken with the president about this as recently as an hour ago. Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows on behalf of our United States military," she said.

Leavitt said the reason for the recent US strikes over the last several days is "because Iran violated the memorandum of understanding that we struck with them."

"Specifically, in the memorandum of understanding that they signed, they were not to fire on commercial vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz, and unfortunately, they have made the tragic decision for them to do that," she added.

Tensions between the US and Iran have recently escalated regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The US announced Tuesday that it resumed a naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

"There is a blockade of ships, directed by the president, for ships entering and departing Iranian ports only,” said Leavitt. “This blockade was reimposed due to Iran's inability to honor their agreement with the United States."

"The strait (of Hormuz) is open for ships that are not traveling to and from Iranian ports specifically, and the U.S. Navy is there to ensure that can take place."

Investigation into deadly Iran school strike continues

Leavitt declined to comment on a Sky News investigation that concluded the US was responsible for a bombing that struck a school in the Iranian city of Minab that killed more than 175 people, including children.

Asked about the investigation, which cited seven experts who sai concluded that "all evidence indicates" the US was responsible for the bombing, Leavitt said she could not address the findings.

"I can't speak to the Sky News investigation respectfully because I have not read it," she said.

"All I can speak to is what the president has said as I speak on his behalf, and the investigation continues. And we would refer you to the Department of War for further questions," she added.

Asked last month about the school strike report, US President Donald Trump said he had not seen a report about it.

"I have to wait for it to be complete,” he said. “I don't know that they're ever going to solve that problem, in terms of whose fault was it because there were missiles flying all over the place.”

Trump said what happened was "horrible."

"But there were missiles flying all over the place, and somebody said it was our missile. Well, maybe it wasn't our missile, but I've seen nothing to lead me to believe it was. There were plenty of missiles being flown by other people," he added.