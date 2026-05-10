'At this stage, the negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region' according to plan, IRNA news agency says

Iran sends Pakistan its response to US proposal on ending war 'At this stage, the negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region' according to plan, IRNA news agency says

Iran sent Pakistani mediators its response to the latest US proposal for ending the war, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Sunday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the latest US proposal for ending the war was sent to the Pakistani mediators today,” the agency said.

"At this stage, the negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region," according to plan, it said, without providing any details on the content of the Iranian response.

Iran’s official broadcaster IRIB said the response focuses on ending the war imposed by the US and Israel on all fronts, especially Lebanon, and ensuring shipping security.

It stresses the need to ensure that Iran is not subjected to another attack under any future political arrangement, according to a source cited by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The proposal also calls for the lifting of US sanctions and for Iran to retain management of the Strait of Hormuz if Washington fulfills certain commitments, the source added.

Ending the naval blockade imposed on Iran immediately after signing a preliminary understanding is among Tehran’s priorities, it said.

Iran also emphasized the need to remove sanctions on Iranian oil sales within 30 days, the report said.

The proposal further includes the release of frozen Iranian assets under an initial agreement alongside the implementation of unspecified US measures during that period.

At an event in the capital, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Islamabad had received the proposal.

"Right now, the field marshal informed me that (we) received Iran's response. I cannot go further into details," he added, referring to Chief of Defense Forces Asim Munir, local broadcaster Geo TV reported.

Sharif also said Pakistan's "sincere efforts" for de-escalation continue, Dawn News reported.

The Israeli army continues to carry out daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange fire with the Hezbollah group, despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon in place since April 17 which was later extended to mid-May.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, giving way to diplomacy for a permanent solution to the war.