Bodies of 2 more victims retrieved, raising death toll to 3

Indonesia finds bodies of all missing victims of volcano eruption Bodies of 2 more victims retrieved, raising death toll to 3

Indonesia said on Sunday that the bodies of all missing victims of a volcanic eruption had been found, state-run media reported.

The country's National Disaster Management Agency, BNPB, said search and rescue teams discovered the bodies of two more victims in addition to the body of an Indonesian woman found earlier, bringing the death toll to three, according to the news agency Antara.

"With the discovery of the other two victims, all victims previously declared missing have been found," the head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information, and Communication Center, Abdul Muhari, said.

The victims were identified as foreign nationals, both men, aged 30 and 27.

He added that the joint search and rescue team had concluded its operation.

The volcano erupted on Mount Dukono on Halmahera Island on Friday, sending a smoke cloud about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into the air.

Fifteen people survived the incident, including seven Singaporeans and eight Indonesians.