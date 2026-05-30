Soldiers among those wounded in Tel Aviv's latest breaches of truce

Fresh Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon kill 6, wound 16 Soldiers among those wounded in Tel Aviv's latest breaches of truce

A fresh wave of Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon killed at least six people and wounded 16 others, including two soldiers, on Saturday.

The soldiers were "seriously injured" after being targeted inside a vehicle by an Israeli army drone on the public road in Aaiba, in the southern district of Nabatieh, according to a Lebanese army statement.

They were transferred to a hospital for treatment, the army said.

Also in Nabatieh district, the town of Zibdine was hit by a series of airstrikes, alongside heavy strikes near the Shqeif Castle area, while another drone strike hit the town of Abba and injured two people, NNA reported.

The bodies of two others were recovered from a building targeted by Israeli warplanes in Burj al-Shamali in the Tyre district, the agency said.

**Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli airstrike also targeted the town of al-Lubiyah in the Sidon district, leaving one person dead and another injured.

The attacks came on the fourth day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, a drone attack in Al-Marj in the town of Ansar killed a man and his son and wounded seven other members of their family, the National News Agency reported.

A pickup truck on the Sharifa–Habboush–Nabatieh road was also targeted by an Israeli drone strike, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

The Israeli army also launched drone attacks on the road leading to the Nabih Berri Governmental University Hospital in Nabatieh, wounding three others.

Early Saturday, the town of Harouf was also hit by an airstrike carried out by Israeli warplanes, destroying a house in the Al-Thaghra neighborhood.

The attack coincided with artillery shelling that struck the town and extended to the outskirts of Jibchit and Harouf, the agency reported.

Citing the Lebanese Health Ministry, the outlet also said that Tel Aviv’s Friday strikes across Lebanon’s southern Tyre district killed 11 people, including a paramedic, and injured eight others.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed over 3,371 people across the country.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel and Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul