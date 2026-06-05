Russia's federal budget revenues up 0.3% while expenditures up 17%, year-on-year in Jan-May period

Russia's federal budget deficit doubles to $81.4B Russia's federal budget revenues up 0.3% while expenditures up 17%, year-on-year in Jan-May period

Russia's federal budget deficit exceeded six trillion rubles (some $81.4 billion) in January-May of this year, doubling from the same period in 2025.

According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Finance, federal budget revenues rose by 0.3% over the same oeriod, reaching 14.78 trillion rubles in January-May.

During this period, budget expenditures rose by 17% to 20.79 trillion rubles, while the federal budget deficit also increased by 98% to 6.01 trillion rubles.

The country’s oil and natural gas revenues fell by 29.8% to 2.98 trillion rubles during the January-May period due to low oil prices in the first months of the year, while non-oil and non-gas revenues rose by 12.4% to 11.8 trillion rubles.

Budget expenditures in Russia have increased significantly in recent years, particularly due to spending on the defense industry.

Sanctions targeting the Russian energy sector have also led to the country losing a significant portion of its oil and natural gas market in Europe.