FACTBOX - Key outcomes of Switzerland summit on Iran-US talks

Talks between Iran and the US at the Lake Lucerne Summit, the first High-Level Committee meeting, in Burgenstock, Switzerland, concluded early Monday, with agreements on several mechanisms aimed at advancing negotiations toward a final deal under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

The meeting was held under the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan, which said the talks were conducted in a “positive and constructive atmosphere” and produced “encouraging progress.”

Here’s what to know about the key outcomes of the talks, according to the mediators’ joint statement:

1- High-Level Committee

A “High-Level Committee” was established to provide political oversight of the mediation process.

2- Working groups

The US and Iranian chief negotiators will lead working groups focused on:

• Nuclear issues

• Sanctions

• Monitoring and dispute resolution

• Other implementation-related matters

3- 60-day roadmap

Building on the Memorandum of Understanding, the parties agreed on a roadmap toward reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for immediate technical negotiations.

4- Technical talks

Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week in Burgenstock on all outstanding issues.

5- Hormuz

A communication channel was established to prevent “incidents and miscommunication” and ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

6- Lebanon “de-confliction cell”

Parties agreed to establish a "de-confliction cell," involving Lebanon and facilitated by mediators, to monitor adherence to the cessation of military operations in Lebanon under the memorandum.

7- Mediator commitment

Qatar and Pakistan said they would continue efforts to maintain a “constructive atmosphere” and support progress toward a final deal.