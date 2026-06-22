FACTBOX - Key outcomes of Switzerland summit on Iran-US talks

Talks between Iran and the US at the Lake Lucerne Summit, the first High-Level Committee meeting, in Burgenstock, Switzerland, concluded early Monday, with agreements on several mechanisms aimed at advancing negotiations toward a final deal under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
The meeting was held under the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan, which said the talks were conducted in a “positive and constructive atmosphere” and produced “encouraging progress.”
Here’s what to know about the key outcomes of the talks, according to the mediators’ joint statement:
1- High-Level Committee
A “High-Level Committee” was established to provide political oversight of the mediation process.
2- Working groups
The US and Iranian chief negotiators will lead working groups focused on:
• Nuclear issues
• Sanctions
• Monitoring and dispute resolution
• Other implementation-related matters
3- 60-day roadmap
Building on the Memorandum of Understanding, the parties agreed on a roadmap toward reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for immediate technical negotiations.
4- Technical talks
Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week in Burgenstock on all outstanding issues.
5- Hormuz
A communication channel was established to prevent “incidents and miscommunication” and ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
6- Lebanon “de-confliction cell”
Parties agreed to establish a "de-confliction cell," involving Lebanon and facilitated by mediators, to monitor adherence to the cessation of military operations in Lebanon under the memorandum.
7- Mediator commitment
Qatar and Pakistan said they would continue efforts to maintain a “constructive atmosphere” and support progress toward a final deal.