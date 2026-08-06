Zelenskyy discusses air defense capabilities at Kyiv meeting and in phone call with Norwegian premier

Ukraine aims to develop ballistic missiles and missile defense systems by 2026-27: Zelenskyy Zelenskyy discusses air defense capabilities at Kyiv meeting and in phone call with Norwegian premier

Ukraine expects to achieve the necessary results in developing its own ballistic missiles and anti-ballistic defense capabilities in 2026-2027, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting on Ukraine’s missile programs in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said the country had the scientific foundation and expertise needed for the projects and that domestic defense manufacturers had reached the required level of capability.

“Developing our own ballistic missiles and creating a new anti-ballistic system is a task that only a small number of countries in the world have managed to accomplish,” he said.

The meeting focused on preparations for Ukraine’s ballistic missile program and the implementation of the FREYJA anti-ballistic program, with officials discussing outstanding requirements, completed stages and deadlines for accelerating the work, he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, the prime minister, the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ukrainian Air Force command, the Brave1 defense technology initiative and domestic defense companies were involved in the effort.

Among the main challenges, he cited access to critical components, technological cooperation with international partners and the localization of production.

Zelenskyy also discussed ballistic missile defense with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, thanking Norway for its readiness to assist with air defense systems and work with countries possessing relevant anti-ballistic capabilities.

The Ukrainian president said Norwegian representatives were involved in the FREYJA program and that Kyiv was seeking to accelerate cooperation with its partners.