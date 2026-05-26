Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reiterates rejection of threats to Gulf states’ sovereignty during call with Masoud Pezeshkian

Egyptian, Iranian presidents discuss efforts on Iran-US agreement Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reiterates rejection of threats to Gulf states’ sovereignty during call with Masoud Pezeshkian

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed negotiations between Tehran and Washington to reach an agreement aimed at restoring regional stability, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency on Tuesday.

The statement said Sisi received a call from Pezeshkian as indirect negotiations between Iran and the US continue with mediation by regional and international actors.

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s support for the negotiation track and reviewed Cairo’s diplomatic contacts and efforts to facilitate talks and pave the way for a “final and comprehensive agreement” to end escalation and restore security.

The Egyptian president also referred to his participation in a call with US President Donald Trump and several Arab and regional leaders, reiterating Cairo’s support for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

The statement said Sisi stressed Egypt’s “categorical rejection of any aggression against the sovereignty of Gulf states or threats to their territorial integrity,” while emphasizing the importance of avoiding miscalculations and allowing diplomacy sufficient opportunity.

Pezeshkian reviewed the course of negotiations and expressed appreciation for efforts by Egypt and regional parties to bridge the differences between Tehran and Washington.

The Iranian president stressed Tehran’s commitment to strengthening relations with Arab countries, particularly Gulf Cooperation Council states, according to the statement.

Separately, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported that Pezeshkian also held a call with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which they exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings and discussed diplomatic efforts.

IRNA said Pezeshkian indicated that Iran has remained committed to diplomacy and the spirit of agreements, adding that Tehran had demonstrated its sincerity in the negotiation process and that "it is time for the other side to show its will in practice and commitment to international obligations.”

The Iranian president also thanked the Qatari emir for Doha’s efforts in reaching a “comprehensive and fair agreement,” saying expert-level work was continuing to finalize documents and texts aimed at establishing a clear path toward stability.

Sheikh Tamim expressed hope for reaching a final agreement to end regional conflicts and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to continuing its mediating and constructive role in support of regional peace and stability.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by Trump indefinitely.

Trump said Saturday that an agreement with Iran to end the war had been “largely negotiated” and was awaiting finalization.​​​​​​​