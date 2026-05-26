International Federation of Red Cross says health systems, food security, humanitarian operations under growing strain in Iran, Lebanon

Red Cross warns of deepening ‘silent crises’ across Middle East International Federation of Red Cross says health systems, food security, humanitarian operations under growing strain in Iran, Lebanon

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned Tuesday that “multiple silent humanitarian crises” are worsening across the Middle East three months after the escalation of hostilities involving Lebanon and Iran.

It said millions in the region continue to face displacement, damaged health care systems, disrupted livelihoods and increasing difficulties accessing essential services.

“Behind the headlines, multiple silent crises are deepening with consequences that will last for years,” Cristhian Cardoza, IFRC deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.

The IFRC said geopolitical tensions and restrictions affecting transportation routes, including in the Strait of Hormuz, are disrupting humanitarian supply chains and increasing aid delivery costs.

In Iran, the organization said health care delivery remains severely disrupted, including at 56 Iranian Red Crescent Society centers nationwide, while shortages of medicine and medical equipment are becoming increasingly dangerous for patients with chronic illnesses.

The IFRC also warned that food insecurity is worsening in Lebanon, where nearly one in four people, about 1.24 million, are expected to face acute food insecurity between April and August.

The statement said six Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers have been killed in Iran and Lebanon since the recent escalation, and it warned that severe funding shortages could force humanitarian operations to scale back.

The IFRC's emergency appeal for Iran is at 4% funded, while the percentage for Lebanon remains at 14%.