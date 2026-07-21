Defense Minister David McGuinty says Canada taking ‘step-by-step’ approach, has not committed to purchasing aircraft

Canada joins fighter jet program with UK, Italy, Japan as observer Defense Minister David McGuinty says Canada taking ‘step-by-step’ approach, has not committed to purchasing aircraft

Canada has signed on as the first observer in a program to build the next generation of stealth fighter jets by 2035, according to a report by Canadian media on Tuesday.

The head of the Royal Canadian Air Force told CBC News that Ottawa can take part in classified talks about what role it can play in the Global Combat Air Program -- a project led by Italy, Japan and the UK to build an advanced sixth-generation stealth fighter jet by 2035.

"I think it is very feasible to imagine a world where Canada contributes and then ultimately would employ this aircraft in the future," said Canadian Lt.-Gen. Jamie Speiser-Blanchet.

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said Canada is taking a "step-by-step" approach and has not committed to purchasing the aircraft.

Canada's participation aligns with Prime Minister Mark Carney's effort to reduce reliance on US defense ties by expanding military partnerships.

The announcement was made at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK alongside officials from the UK, Italy, and Japan.

Speiser-Blanchet said the sixth-generation aircraft could complement Canada's future fighter fleet.

"Personally, I do think that would be a good step for Canada because we will want to be part of the allied efforts, working with our partners to be relevant and able to address those future threats," she said.