Britain's new Labour leader says he will unite party, devolve power and pursue a 'distinctively Labour' political direction

Burnham vows Labour will win by being 'boldly, confidently, authentically Labour' in UK Britain's new Labour leader says he will unite party, devolve power and pursue a 'distinctively Labour' political direction

Andy Burnham pledged Friday to take Britain's Labour Party in a "distinctively Labour" direction, promising to unite the party, devolve power from Westminster and rebuild trust in politics after being elected its new leader.

In his first speech as leader, Burnham outlined a five-point plan focused on party unity, political renewal and constitutional reform.

He pledged to build "one Labour team," create "a new politics," change Labour's political direction, represent "everywhere" in the UK and shift power from Westminster and Whitehall to local communities.

Describing the third priority of his plan, Burnham said Labour would work with other parties where possible but would do so "from the clarity of knowing exactly where we stand."

"As your leader, I will set a direction that is distinctively Labour," he said.

"We won't try to out-Green the Greens or out-Reform Reform or do what we've done in the past – wearing too many Tory clothes," he added.

In an apparent jibe at Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, Burnham said: "I'm quite happy that Kemi doesn't approve of my wardrobe choices because I'm not keen on theirs either."

"From here we do it differently. We win by being us – boldly, confidently, authentically us – Labour," he added.

Burnham, who appeared emotional as he took the stage, thanked party members for their support.

"Thank you, everyone. Thank you so much everybody, very much. Thank you. Thank you so much, friends. What a moment and what backing you've given me," he said.

Calling the result "a proud moment" for himself and his family, Burnham added: "This is a proud moment you have given me and my family today, and an emotional one, but it is one for which I am ready."