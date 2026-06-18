Amazon founder argues that AI will help people identify more problems to solve, increasing demand for workers

Bezos says AI will create labor shortages, not unemployment Amazon founder argues that AI will help people identify more problems to solve, increasing demand for workers

US billionaire Jeff Bezos said Thursday that contrary to predictions by many, artificial intelligence will lead to labor shortages rather than reduce employment opportunities.

Acknowledging concerns that AI could replace human workers, Amazon founder Bezos said he strongly disagreed with that view.

"I absolutely do not agree with that. I think artificial intelligence will create labor shortages because it will allow people to identify more problems," he said at the VivaTech technology fair in Paris.

Bezos argued that there is no limit to the number of things that can be invented and that current constraints stem from the ability to execute ideas rather than imagine them.

"It is not our imagination that limits us, but what we are able to do," he said.

He said many ideas remain unrealized because they are difficult to implement, but artificial intelligence could accelerate that process and make more of those ideas achievable.

Since late last year, e-commerce giant Amazon itself has cut some 30,000 jobs while seeking supremacy in AI.

Bezos also addressed developments in the space sector.

The founder of space company Blue Origin said space is constrained not by demand but by supply and argued that limited access to space would become one of the biggest obstacles to future development.

Bezos described the moon as an important first step for advances in space exploration.

"We will go to the moon not only to visit, but to stay," he said.

