App reinstated on App Store after Telegram promptly removes content related to sexual abuse material

Apple temporarily removes Telegram from App Store App reinstated on App Store after Telegram promptly removes content related to sexual abuse material

Apple temporarily removed the messaging app Telegram from the App Store on the grounds that it violated the company’s rules regarding child sexual abuse material.

Telegram was removed from the iPhone and iPad app stores late Monday.

In a statement to some US media outlets, Apple noted that an investigation had identified content on Telegram that violated the company’s rules prohibiting child sexual abuse material.

The statement reported that the app was reinstated on the App Store after Telegram promptly removed the content in question and blocked the user who shared it.

In a post on the social media platform operated by the US-based company X regarding the development, Telegram said: “Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated.”

Russia had added Telegram’s founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, to its list of terrorists and extremists on June 30.

The Australian Office of the Internet Safety Commissioner also filed a lawsuit against the messaging platform Telegram for failing to remove content linked to terrorism from its platform.