US president warns bombing would resume 'at much higher level and intensity' if Iran refuses

War on Iran can end if Tehran agrees to terms: Trump US president warns bombing would resume 'at much higher level and intensity' if Iran refuses

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the US-Israeli war on Iran could come to an end if Tehran complies with the terms of a potential agreement, while warning that renewed bombing would follow if it refuses.

"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran," Trump said on his TruthSocial account.

US Central Command said the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier is among a "large contingent" of American warships, aircraft and personnel "fully enforcing the US naval blockade against Iran."

"So far, 52 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port in order to comply," CENTCOM said in a statement accompanied by a photo of the carrier.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Any disruption there can have significant consequences for global energy markets and regional security.

Trump also warned that if Iran does not accept the terms, bombing would resume “at a much higher level and intensity” than before.

The statement did not provide further details about the agreement, the specific demands placed on Iran, or the timing of any potential military action.