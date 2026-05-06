US president says agreement may be near but warns Iran must accept terms or face intensified military action

Trump says 'too soon' for direct Iran peace talks despite deal reports US president says agreement may be near but warns Iran must accept terms or face intensified military action

US President Donald Trump said early Wednesday it was “too soon” to consider face-to-face peace talks with Iran, despite reports that Washington and Tehran were nearing a framework agreement to end their 67-day conflict.

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump dismissed the prospect of sending representatives to Pakistan for another round of negotiations after sources in Islamabad said a tentative deal was close.

“I don’t think so,” Trump said, adding: “I think we’ll do it— it’s too far. No, it’s too much.”

Earlier on Truth Social, Trump warned that any agreement depended on Iran accepting terms already discussed.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end,” he wrote, adding that otherwise “the bombing starts” at a “much higher level and intensity.”

Trump has previously said he would consider traveling to Pakistan to sign a formal agreement, citing the role of Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, in mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.

The president ended his call with the Post abruptly, saying he had a meeting with “the generals.”