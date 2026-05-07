Israeli army says incident under investigation following alerts in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding areas

Sirens sound in northern Israel following suspected drone infiltration from Lebanon Israeli army says incident under investigation following alerts in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding areas

Sirens sounded across northern Israel early Thursday after the Israeli army detected a suspected drone infiltration from southern Lebanon, according to Israel’s Home Front Command.

The alerts were activated in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding areas, while the Israeli army said the incident was under investigation.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said its fighters targeted Israeli military vehicles with rockets while they were moving from east of Bayyada toward the town of Shamaa in southern Lebanon.

In a separate statement, the group said it carried out 16 drone and rocket operations against Israeli army positions in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

Israeli warplanes struck Beirut’s southern suburbs Wednesday evening in the first attack on the Lebanese capital since a temporary ceasefire took effect on April 17, with Israel claiming the strike targeted a commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

The strike came hours after a Lebanese official source told Anadolu that a third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel would be held next week.

Lebanese and Israeli officials previously held two rounds of talks in Washington on April 14 and April 23 as part of preparations for possible peace negotiations.

Despite a ceasefire announced April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.



Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,704 people, wounded 8,311 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

