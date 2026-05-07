Attack on town of Ansariya comes hours after deadly Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli airstrike kills 3, wounds 7 in southern Lebanon Attack on town of Ansariya comes hours after deadly Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Three people were killed and seven injured early Thursday in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Ansariya in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The attack came after Israeli drone and airstrikes Wednesday across southern and eastern Lebanon killed 16 people and wounded 21, including paramedics, in the latest violation of a ceasefire.

Israeli warplanes also struck Beirut’s southern suburbs later the same day for the first time since a temporary ceasefire took effect on April 17.

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, the strike targeted the Ghobeiry area near Haret Hreik in southern Beirut, where three missiles hit a residential apartment building.

Israeli officials claimed the attack targeted a commander from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,715 people, wounded 8,353 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.



Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.

