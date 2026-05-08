No US assets were hit as 3 US warships transited the Strait of Hormuz, says US Central Command

US says its forces launched 'self-defense strikes' against Iran No US assets were hit as 3 US warships transited the Strait of Hormuz, says US Central Command

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces intercepted "unprovoked" Iranian attacks and responded with "self-defense strikes" as US warships transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

"Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage," it said in a statement.

The command said no US assets were hit during the attacks.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes," it said.

The US does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces, it warned.