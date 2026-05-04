'American forces actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping,' US Central Command says

US Navy destroyers operating in Gulf after transiting Strait of Hormuz: CENTCOM 'American forces actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping,' US Central Command says

The US Central Command said Monday that the US Navy's guided-missile destroyers are operating in the Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of “Project Freedom.”

In a statement through US social media company X, CENTCOM said: "American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping."

"As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey," CENTCOM added.