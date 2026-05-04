Nickolay Mladenov is expected to ask Israel to limit its military operations in Gaza, Israeli media says

Trump’s Board of Peace envoy set to meet Israeli officials on easing restrictions on Gaza aid Nickolay Mladenov is expected to ask Israel to limit its military operations in Gaza, Israeli media says

The lead envoy with US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, is set to hold talks on Monday with senior Israeli officials on the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

During the talks, Mladenov is expected to ask Israel to ease restrictions on the entry of humanitarian supplies into the blockaded Gaza Strip and limit its military operations there, The Times of Israel news website said.

His trip to Israel comes after the envoy held talks with Hamas in Egypt on the implementation of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

No details were provided about the content of the discussions between the two sides, but Israeli media claimed that Mladenov’s talks with the group for disarmament have failed.

According to The Times of Israel, Hamas insisted that the issue of its weapons could be only addressed as part of a framework culminating in the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Hamas has not issued any statement about the talks with Mladenov or any comment on the Israeli media reports.

On Sept. 29, 2025, Trump announced a three-phase plan to end Israel’s two-year war on Gaza, including a ceasefire, partial withdrawal, the release of Israeli captives and the entry of aid trucks.

While Hamas released all Israeli hostages under the first phase of the deal, Israel did not fully comply with the truce and continued attacks, killing more than 830 people and injuring nearly 2,350 others since the ceasefire.

Tel Aviv has also refused to allow the agreed quantities of humanitarian supplies into the enclave, where about 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.5 million displaced, face severe humanitarian conditions.

The second phase of Trump’s plan includes broader Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction and the beginning of disarmament of factions, none of which have been achieved.

Israel has killed more than 72,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 172,000 others in a brutal assault in Gaza since October 2023.