US launches 7th consecutive night of strikes on Iran CENTCOM says latest attacks aim to further degrade Iranian military capabilities

US Central Command said Friday that American forces carried out a new round of strikes on Iran, marking the seventh consecutive night of attacks.

"CENTCOM launched a round of strikes against Iran at 3 p.m. ET today for the seventh consecutive night," the command said in a post on the US social media platform X.

"The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction," it added.

The latest strikes came after the United States announced Tuesday that it had resumed a naval blockade of vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.