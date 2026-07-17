Explosions heard in Bushehr, Qeshm, Sirik of southern Iran, according to Iranian media

Blasts rock southern Iran as US launches new wave of attacks Explosions heard in Bushehr, Qeshm, Sirik of southern Iran, according to Iranian media

Explosions were reported in several areas of southern Iran on Friday night as the US military launched a new wave of attacks for the seventh consecutive night, according to Iranian media.

Iran's Mehr news agency said explosions were heard in the southern province of Bushehr, as well as on Qeshm Island and in Sirik.

No official details have yet been released on the exact locations hit, the intended targets, or the extent of damage, Mehr reported.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that three explosions were heard in the Bamani district of Sirik County in Hormozgan province.

Tasnim News Agency later reported that the US military struck an area near Sirik at 11.27 pm local time (1957GMT).