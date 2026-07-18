IRGC warns it would target key US-linked industrial, technology and AI assets across countries hosting American military bases if US attacks continue

Iran says it destroyed US unmanned depot, AI center in Bahrain IRGC warns it would target key US-linked industrial, technology and AI assets across countries hosting American military bases if US attacks continue

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday it had destroyed a US unmanned surface (drone) vessel depot and Bahrain's "main artificial intelligence center" in retaliation for recent US attacks on Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes came after the US military "committed war crimes" by attacking several bridges in Iran the previous night, "killing and injuring a number of civilians."

It said its forces "destroyed a depot of US drone vessels in Bahrain," adding that "many of them were burned."

The IRGC also claimed it had "completely destroyed" Bahrain's "main artificial intelligence center," adding it was used by the US "to assist the enemy in target selection for committing war crimes."

It said the site was struck with "several ballistic missiles and dozens of drones."

The IRGC warned that if the US continues targeting bridges and transportation infrastructure in Iran, it would strike "the most important industrial, information technology and artificial intelligence assets of companies with American shareholders" across countries hosting US military bases in the region.

It also claimed that "all countries hosting US military bases in the region are partners in these war crimes."