US launches 5th consecutive night of strikes against Iran: Central Command Strikes to 'further degrade Iranian military capabilities,' says US military

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that American forces launched a new wave of strikes against Iran for the fifth consecutive night.

"At 2 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran for the fifth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities," it said.

Tensions between the US and Iran have recently escalated regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said earlier that the reason for recent US strikes is "because Iran violated the memorandum of understanding that we struck with them."

"Specifically, in the memorandum of understanding that they signed, they were not to fire on commercial vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz, and unfortunately, they have made the tragic decision for them to do that," she said.

The US announced Tuesday that it resumed a naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Iran accused the US on Thursday of committing “war crimes” by targeting civilian infrastructure in attacks, saying the strikes violated international law and the UN Charter.