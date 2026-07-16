Embassy urges Americans to monitor local media, warning that travel disruptions and airspace closures could occur with little notice

US urges citizens in Iraq to remain alert after drone attack in Erbil Embassy urges Americans to monitor local media, warning that travel disruptions and airspace closures could occur with little notice

The US Embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens in Iraq on Thursday to maintain heightened readiness following a drone attack in the northern city of Erbil a day earlier.

In a security alert, the mission advised Americans in Iraq to monitor local media and follow instructions issued by local authorities, warning that travel disruptions and airspace closures could occur with little notice.

The embassy reiterated the State Department’s Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Iraq, citing “terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest” and Washington’s limited ability to provide emergency assistance to US citizens in the country.

“Do not travel to Iraq for any reason,” the advisory said.

US citizens planning to leave Iraq were urged to confirm flight schedules with their airlines before traveling to airports, as departures could change on short notice.

The notice came after several explosions were reported in Erbil on Wednesday evening. The Erbil-based Rudaw Media Network said that the blasts were caused by air defense systems intercepting a drone.

​​​​​​​It came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.