'They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft equipment, they have no radar... they have no leaders,' says US president

US 'can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon,' Trump says 'They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft equipment, they have no radar... they have no leaders,' says US president

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated that the US will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

"We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said at a small business summit in the White House.

His remarks came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of "Project Freedom" to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait.

"They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft equipment, they have no radar... they have no leaders. Actually ... the leaders happen to be gone also, but can't let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

He said that he expects high gasoline prices to go down "very rapidly" once the Iran war is over.

Earlier Monday, Trump said the US military destroyed seven Iranian “small boats.”

The president defended the US military actions in Iran as a necessary step to prevent the country from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"We had to do this little excursion in Iran," he said.

"It was worth it to get rid of lunatics that would have nuclear weapons that can wipe out countries with the push of a button. It should’ve been done a long time ago, but I'm very proud to be doing it."

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a set deadline.