Turkish foreign minister to visit Qatar for High Strategic Committee preparations, regional talks Fidan expected to discuss regional security, Gaza crisis, Gulf stability, Foreign Ministry sources say

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Qatar on Tuesday, according to Foreign Ministry sources on Monday.

During his meetings, Fidan is expected to review preparations for the 12th meeting of the High Strategic Committee, which is planned to be held in Türkiye this year under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He is also expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s solidarity with Qatar following recent attacks in March and April, and to underline Ankara’s sensitivity regarding the restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing its critical importance for regional security and economic stability.

Fidan is expected to highlight that recent regional developments have once again demonstrated the growing importance of cooperation in the military and defense sectors, while emphasizing that joint efforts in connectivity are of strategic significance for regional stability.

He is also expected to stress that resolving Gulf disputes through a lasting settlement remains an urgent priority, and to exchange views on ongoing diplomatic initiatives in this regard.

The Turkish foreign minister is further expected to underline the need to strengthen regional cooperation based on ownership of regional actors in addressing conflicts and instability, particularly Israel’s destabilizing actions in the region.

Fidan is expected to draw attention to the importance of conveying Israel’s unlawful actions in Gaza and the West Bank, and the resulting humanitarian crisis, more strongly to the international community.

He is also expected to caution against policies by the Israeli government that undermine peace efforts, while stressing that preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid continued Israeli attacks is essential to preventing further regional instability.

Türkiye-Qatar relations

Türkiye and Qatar maintain an exceptional level of bilateral relations, with their strategic partnership established in 2014 continuing to deepen across all areas.

The High Strategic Committee, the highest institutional framework of Türkiye-Qatar relations, has been held annually since 2015 under the leadership of President Erdogan and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, alternating between the two countries.

To date, 11 committee meetings have been held, resulting in the signing of 115 agreements covering various fields of cooperation.

The bilateral trade volume reached $1.15 billion in 2025, and the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force on Aug. 1, 2025.

The two countries aim to raise the trade volume to $5 billion in the coming period.

* Writing by Fatma Zehra Solmaz in lstanbul