UAE issues missile threat alert, 1st since US-Iran ceasefire Authorities urged residents to seek shelter before declaring threat over

The United Arab Emirates issued a missile threat alert on Monday, the first since a ceasefire took effect between Iran and the United States last month.

A message circulated on social media and sent to residents warned, "Due to the current situation and potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions.”

Shortly afterward, the Interior Ministry announced that the threat had ended and that the situation was “currently safe.”

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.