‘We received a promise from the US side of a ceasefire in Beirut, which may possibly cover all of Lebanon,’ official told Anadolu

US pledges ceasefire in Beirut, efforts underway to cover all Lebanon: Senior Lebanese official ‘We received a promise from the US side of a ceasefire in Beirut, which may possibly cover all of Lebanon,’ official told Anadolu

Lebanon has received a US pledge to secure a ceasefire in Beirut, with efforts underway to expand it to cover the entire country, a senior Lebanese official told Anadolu Monday.

“We received a promise from the US side of a ceasefire in Beirut, which may possibly cover all of Lebanon,” the official said.

He added that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam were engaged in intensive communications with US officials to consolidate the ceasefire with Israel.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala