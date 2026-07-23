'I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it,' says US president

Trump weighing 'massive' US strikes on Iran: Axios 'I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it,' says US president

US President Donald Trump is considering launching a new military operation against Iran that could surpass the scale of the US strikes from Operation Epic Fury earlier this year, Axios reported Thursday.

In an interview with the outlet, Trump said he was nearing a decision on a potential major attack but stressed that no final determination had been made. Two US officials also told Axios that no new military orders have been issued.

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," Trump said.

He also said Israel could join the operation almost immediately if requested, but maintained that the US would not require assistance from another country to carry out a new campaign against Iran.

According to Axios, Trump said Iranian officials want to negotiate but have not yet agreed to the latest proposal presented through mediation efforts.

"They haven't received enough pain yet," he claimed.

Citing two regional sources familiar with the mediation efforts, Axios reported that Iran's leadership had not accepted the latest proposal.

One source said: "We are trying, but the Iranians are not being helpful."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump previously warned that Washington would hold Tehran responsible for any further Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, arguing that "major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis themselves."

The region has been on high alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military assets across the Gulf.

Although the two sides last month signed a Pakistani-mediated framework agreement to end the conflict, tensions were sparked again in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a new exchange of strikes and renewed US threats of military action against Iran.