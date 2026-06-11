'I have, as president of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,' says US president

Trump cancels planned Iran attacks, says deal nearly 'finalized' 'I have, as president of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,' says US president

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he cancelled planned strikes against Iran, suggesting that a deal with Tehran's senior leadership could soon be "finalized."

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as president of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," the US president said on his Truth Social platform.

"Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others," he said.

Trump said his naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz would remain in effect until a deal is completed, adding that the "time and place of the signing" would be announced "shortly."

In later remarks to the New York Post newspaper over the phone, Trump suggested that an agreement to start nuclear talks with Tehran was "pretty much all wrapped up."​​​​​​​

An exchange of attacks between the US and Iran continued for a second consecutive day Wednesday, with Trump warning Thursday morning that Washington would launch additional strikes unless Tehran immediately accepts a peace deal.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (whose navy, air force, radar, anti aircraft, and all other forms of defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are gone!), very hard tonight,” Trump said earlier on Truth.

"At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their oil and gas markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America," he added.