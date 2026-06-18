Qatar welcomes US-Iran agreement, hails talks as path to regional stability Doha praises Pakistani mediation, says agreement lays ‘solid foundation’ for next phase of negotiations

Qatar on Thursday welcomed the formal signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, describing it as a “renewed commitment” to resolving outstanding issues through negotiation and peaceful means.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the memorandum addresses outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran, including the cessation of military operations and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry said the agreement reaffirms both sides' “commitment to resolving their differences through negotiation and peaceful means as well as to enhancing prospects for sustainable peace and economic growth at both the regional and international levels.”

Qatar also expressed its appreciation for the role played by Pakistan and other regional and international parties in helping “de-escalate tensions and bridge the gaps in viewpoints, culminating in the signing of this memorandum.”

The ministry described the agreement as “a solid foundation” for advancing to the next phase of talks between the US and Iran and urged all parties “to maintain a positive spirit, good offices, and joint coordination to ensure comprehensive and sustainable outcomes.”

It reiterated Qatar's support “for all good offices and endeavors” aimed at strengthening regional security and stability and resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means in accordance with international law and the principles of good neighborliness.

The ministry added that such efforts could open “new horizons for cooperation, development and prosperity, and achieving the common interests of the peoples of the region and the world.”

US President Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, acting as mediators, signed the deal on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Iran will immediately reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US will lift its naval blockade, according to the Pakistani leader.

Soon after the US and Israel started the war on Feb. 28, Iran closed Hormuz, and on April 13, American forces imposed a blockade on Iranian ports – making the passage of commercial ships through the critical waterway nearly impossible.