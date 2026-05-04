IRGC says ‘invading American army’ will be targeted if it approaches strategic waterway

Iran warns it will attack US forces if they try to enter Hormuz Strait IRGC says ‘invading American army’ will be targeted if it approaches strategic waterway

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Monday warned it will target US forces if they attempt to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in the already volatile region.

“We warn that any foreign armed force, especially the invading American army, will be attacked if they attempt to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB.

According to the statement, any safe passage and navigation in the strait must occur in coordination with Tehran “under any circumstances.”

The corps also urged ships and tankers to “refrain from any attempt to transit” the waterway without prior coordination, warning that doing so could jeopardize their security.

Earlier, US Central Command announced its forces would “support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit” the Strait of Hormuz under President Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom.”

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin supporting Project Freedom, May 4, to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz,” it said in a post on the US social media platform X.

Tensions in the region have surged since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israeli targets and US allies in the Gulf.

Since April 13, Washington has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11, but negotiations failed to produce a lasting agreement.

Trump later extended the truce at Pakistan’s request, without announcing a new deadline.