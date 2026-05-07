Iran says no final decision yet on US proposal conveyed through Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman says Tehran still reviewing framework linked to 14-point initiative

Iran has not yet reached a final decision on a US proposal conveyed through Pakistani mediation and remains in the review phase, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in an interview with Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

“The most important foreign policy issue being discussed these days is the war, the ceasefire, and efforts to end the war and restore peace and stability in the region,” Baghaei said.

He said recent discussions with Pakistani officials had focused on Iran’s proposed framework, described as a “14-point proposal,” which had been transmitted to the United States through Pakistan.

Baghaei said Iran is currently reviewing the proposal and would communicate its conclusions to the Pakistani mediator after internal assessments are finalized.

“Based on the outcome of these message exchanges, the next step will be decided,” he said.

Responding to a question about whether Tehran had already responded to Washington, Baghaei said Iran has not yet provided a response.

“We are still reviewing the proposal. We need to reach a conclusion first, and we will definitely inform the public afterward,” he added.