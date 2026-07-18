Over 500 wounded in attacks, says Iranian Health Ministry

Iran says 50 killed in US strikes since June 27 Over 500 wounded in attacks, says Iranian Health Ministry

Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday that 50 people were killed and over 500 others injured in US strikes since June 27.

"Among those killed were 5 women and 2 children and teenagers under 18," Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Health Ministry’s Public Relations and Information Center, said through US social media company X.

Those wounded included 32 women, as well as 18 children and teenagers, Kermanpour added.

Tensions have heightened in the Middle East, where the US and Iran continue to exchange attacks.

The military escalation comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.