8 family members escape unharmed after occupiers set fire to their home east of Bethlehem, while two Palestinian men are reportedly abducted near Beit Ula

Israeli occupiers torch home, abduct 2 Palestinians in West Bank attacks 8 family members escape unharmed after occupiers set fire to their home east of Bethlehem, while two Palestinian men are reportedly abducted near Beit Ula

Israeli occupiers set fire to a Palestinian family's home near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, while another group reportedly abducted two Palestinian men west of Hebron.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews evacuated eight members of the family after occupiers torched their home in the Abu Njeim area east of Bethlehem. No injuries were reported.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the occupiers also set fire to a Palestinian vehicle during the attack.

In a separate incident west of Hebron, Wafa reported that occupiers abducted two Palestinian men after vandalizing their vehicle near the town of Beit Ula. No further details were immediately available.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed a sharp increase in attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property in recent weeks. Palestinians, as well as Israeli and international human rights organizations, have accused the Israeli military of protecting occupiers and, in some cases, participating in the attacks.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks against Palestinians and their property during the first half of 2026. The incidents included assaults on people, land and property, the establishment of new illegal settlement outposts, and preventing farmers from accessing their land.

About 750,000 occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 illegal settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. They have carried out repeated attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians, according to Palestinian data.